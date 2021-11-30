State Street Corp Increases Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.27% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 856,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CVLG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $274.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.60 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

