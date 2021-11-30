State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 217.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

PLYA opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $67,822,730.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,475,645 shares of company stock worth $68,796,709. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

