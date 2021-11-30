State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Red River Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $362,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

RRBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

