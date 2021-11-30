State Street Corp Boosts Position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Fortress Biotech worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

