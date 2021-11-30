State Street Corp Acquires 43,435 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Falcon Minerals worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth $113,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.