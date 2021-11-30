State Street Corp Acquires 43,435 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.93% of Falcon Minerals worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

