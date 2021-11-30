State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $101.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 6,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

