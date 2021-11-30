State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $101.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NYSE STT traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 6,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,246. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
