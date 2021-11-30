State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of E.W. Scripps worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.44. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $24.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.80 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

