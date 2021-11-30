State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,120 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Matthews International worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 15,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MATW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 447.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 1,075.13%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

