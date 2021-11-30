State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $810,000 Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,469,000 after buying an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,457,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after buying an additional 441,137 shares during the period.

VREX opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

