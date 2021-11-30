State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $709,000 Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.54.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

