State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,268 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ichor were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,966,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after purchasing an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 585,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,120. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

