State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MMI stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.84. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.