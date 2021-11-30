State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,191 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 777.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avalara were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

