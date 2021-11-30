Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $406.20

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 406.20 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 407.90 ($5.33), with a volume of 1073299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.20 ($5.41).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

The company has a market cap of £12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 464.30.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

