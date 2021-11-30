Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $387,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 140,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

