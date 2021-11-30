Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.00. Stable Road Acquisition shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 2,543 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $219,054.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $212,550.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,023 shares of company stock worth $1,478,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

