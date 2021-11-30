Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Update

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. 2.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.95 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

