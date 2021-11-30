SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.65 Million

Analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $397.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $965,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 140.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at $9,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

