Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEAH stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,731,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

