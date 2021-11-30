Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $175.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.07.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $3,803,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.75. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

