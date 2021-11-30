Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPB stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

