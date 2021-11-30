SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Purchased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

