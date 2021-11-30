SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $32,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 908,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

