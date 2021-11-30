SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 272,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,767,443 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $45.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,333,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,615,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,637,000 after buying an additional 2,903,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 2,024,058 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,338,691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after buying an additional 1,006,175 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

