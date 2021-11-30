SparkPoint Fuel Price Reaches $0.0391 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $40,929.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00066996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.46 or 0.08025498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00093578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,631.40 or 0.99821786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021767 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

