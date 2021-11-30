Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $473.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

