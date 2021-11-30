South32’s (SOUHY) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

