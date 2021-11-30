SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.88. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $877,000.
SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
