Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ SNOA opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

