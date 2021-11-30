Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg Sells 2,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The company has a market cap of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.03.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the third quarter valued at $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

