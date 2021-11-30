SONM (SNM) Hits One Day Volume of $142,489.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. SONM has a market capitalization of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00235393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00089720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

