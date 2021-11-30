Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.66 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $995,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $148,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

