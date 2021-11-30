SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,796,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,384,457. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock valued at $393,732,095. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.