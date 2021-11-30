Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $421.00 at BTIG Research

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $353.00 to $421.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNOW. FBN Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.37.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $364.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.76. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total value of $11,600,977.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,067,491.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,223 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,383. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $46,856,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $2,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

