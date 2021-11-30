Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,557.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,557.74 ($85.68) and traded as low as GBX 3,879 ($50.68). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,882 ($50.72), with a volume of 308,212 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,916.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,557.74.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

