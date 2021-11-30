Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 1.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 0.14% of Smartsheet worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $706,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.