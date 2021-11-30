Smartshare (SSP) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 25% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Smartshare has a market cap of $459,190.70 and approximately $101,951.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00104310 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004948 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

