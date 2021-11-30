Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

