SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.30

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.30 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 3067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,209,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

