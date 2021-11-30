SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $841,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $305.39. 2,897,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 462.71, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $319.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SiTime by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SiTime by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

