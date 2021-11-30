SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $192.91 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $192.91 million and $6.73 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00234725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

