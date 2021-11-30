Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $603,404.76 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SLP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. 200,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,741. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.35 million, a PE ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

