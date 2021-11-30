SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of SilverBow Resources worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $9,749,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $373.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.37. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

