Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.97

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 13555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.