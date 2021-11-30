Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.97

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 13555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.22.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.
In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
