Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.