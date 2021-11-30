Signature Chain Market Cap Achieves $1.66 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $5,408.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

