Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 271.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.
SGTX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
