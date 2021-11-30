Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 271.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $23.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

SGTX opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $121.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 137.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.