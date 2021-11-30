Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock Price Up 5%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 5,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 527,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,649,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.