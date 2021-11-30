Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $88.64.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

